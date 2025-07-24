IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $226.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

