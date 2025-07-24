IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.