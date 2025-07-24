IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of BSJV opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

