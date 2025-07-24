IMA Advisory Services Inc. Invests $84,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.