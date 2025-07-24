IMA Advisory Services Inc. Invests $69,000 in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,898 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

