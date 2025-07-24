IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,489.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

