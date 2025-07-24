IMA Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 497 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

