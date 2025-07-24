Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.264. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

ICLR stock traded up $36.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.47. 1,917,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. Icon has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $338.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. Icon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Icon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

