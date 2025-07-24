Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.264. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.
Icon Price Performance
ICLR stock traded up $36.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.47. 1,917,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. Icon has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $338.67.
Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. Icon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on ICLR
Icon Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
