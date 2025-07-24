Hudbay Minerals Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$15.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

