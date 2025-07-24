HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.3%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $562.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.10, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.13 and a 200-day moving average of $629.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

