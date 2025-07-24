Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $913.53 million for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 135,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.01.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

