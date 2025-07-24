Horizen Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.69 or 0.00007368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $149.88 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

