Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 143,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 73,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

