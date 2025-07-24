Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,057.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,306 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ERJ opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

