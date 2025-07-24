Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 142,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3,049.1% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,200 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

