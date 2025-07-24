Holistic Financial Partners Has $5.44 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,987,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 921,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,200,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 182,381 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,110,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,679,000 after buying an additional 491,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after buying an additional 149,181 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

