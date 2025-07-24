Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $957.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,002.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,091.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

