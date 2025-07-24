Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,529,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $872,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 941,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,161. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.