Head-To-Head Review: Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Sugarmade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Sugarmade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sugarmade is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.96 $429.88 million $0.62 15.41 Sugarmade $2.40 million 0.00 -$3.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Sugarmade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Sugarmade.

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sugarmade has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Sugarmade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 126.30% 13.90% Sugarmade N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Sugarmade on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

