Head to Head Comparison: PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:PVL) vs. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Profitability

This table compares PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST 4.64% 6.28% 6.25% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 55.18% 39.81% 29.82%

Volatility and Risk

PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST $61.63 million 0.97 $5.14 million $0.09 20.06 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $1.85 million 144.73 $5.16 million $0.02 288.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST. PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

