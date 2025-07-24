Head-To-Head Analysis: Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY) versus Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) and Interplay Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Mattel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mattel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Interplay Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mattel and Interplay Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel 0 3 5 0 2.63 Interplay Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Mattel currently has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.99%. Given Mattel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mattel is more favorable than Interplay Entertainment.

This table compares Mattel and Interplay Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel 9.82% 25.80% 8.90% Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mattel and Interplay Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel $5.38 billion 1.08 $541.82 million $1.56 11.54 Interplay Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mattel has higher revenue and earnings than Interplay Entertainment.

Summary

Mattel beats Interplay Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, games, and other products under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Jurassic World, Minecraft, WWE, Lightyear, and Star Wars; and licensor partner brands, including Disney Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including omnichannel retailers, discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. operates as a developer, publisher, and licensor of video game software in the United States. The company produces and licenses titles for various interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG, and strategy/puzzle categories. Its game portfolio includes Battle Chess, Boogerman, Clay Fighter, Crazy Cats Love, Dark Alliance, Descent, DSiWare, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Kingpin, M.A.X., Messiah, MDK, Redneck Rampage, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, T-Rex Rumble, WiiWare, and Giants. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

