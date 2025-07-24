Head-To-Head Analysis: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) & StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

StandardAero currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.75%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than StandardAero.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.83 $10.97 million N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 1.04 -$15.57 million ($0.79) -2.37

This table compares StandardAero and Bridger Aerospace Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group -10.13% N/A -3.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StandardAero beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

