HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Vista Gold Stock Down 0.6%
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
