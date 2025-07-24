HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,006,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.