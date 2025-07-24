Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Garmin Trading Down 0.0%

GRMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,847. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.71 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

