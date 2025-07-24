Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $306.56. 120,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.98 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

