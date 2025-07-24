Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 294,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,202. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.