Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 373.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.28. The stock had a trading volume of 521,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

