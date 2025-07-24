Gunter Waldner Purchases 146,236 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner purchased 146,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £27,784.84 ($37,751.14).

Gunter Waldner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Gunter Waldner purchased 4,894,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £929,944.36 ($1,263,511.36).

On Thursday, July 17th, Gunter Waldner purchased 93,117 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,692.23 ($24,038.36).

On Wednesday, July 16th, Gunter Waldner purchased 177,501 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,725.19 ($45,822.27).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Gunter Waldner acquired 436,627 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £82,959.13 ($112,716.21).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gunter Waldner acquired 4,444,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £933,333.24 ($1,268,115.82).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 19.65 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.84. The company has a market cap of £133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.50 ($0.46).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

