Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

