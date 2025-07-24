Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 4.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 3,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $46.91 on Thursday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

