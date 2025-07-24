Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 604,958 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

