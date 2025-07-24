Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 0.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.