Guild Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 204,824 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

