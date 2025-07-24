Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,018,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

