Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2%

ADI stock opened at $228.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

