Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 659,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,424,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $186.25 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 30.23%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

