Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $242.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

