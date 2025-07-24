Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $561.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.16. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

