Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) Financial Analysis

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 216.95, meaning that its stock price is 21,595% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guardforce AI and DAC Technologies Group International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.70 -$5.86 million N/A N/A DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guardforce AI and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 1 1 3.50 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Guardforce AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given Guardforce AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Summary

Guardforce AI beats DAC Technologies Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

About DAC Technologies Group International

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

