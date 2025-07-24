GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.70) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.17) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
GSK Stock Up 1.8%
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at GSK
In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.50) per share, with a total value of £7,820.75 ($10,626.02). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($19.50) per share, with a total value of £19,372.50 ($26,321.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,905 shares of company stock worth $2,732,835. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.