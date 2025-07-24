Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.00. 261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Great Wall Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.4937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This is an increase from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

