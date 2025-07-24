Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$1.14. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 332,995 shares.

Graphite One Trading Down 17.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Graphite One

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.