Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $124.79 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 target price on shares of Globe Life and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

