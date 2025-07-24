Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6%

Globe Life stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $112,454,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $52,178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 1,702.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 457,802 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.