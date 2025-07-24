Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.53. 11,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 19,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X CleanTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X CleanTech ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

