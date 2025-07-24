Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.53. 11,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 19,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
