Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Cut by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.55.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.