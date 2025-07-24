GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 438.20% and a negative return on equity of 511.96%. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.36. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GOVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

