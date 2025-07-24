Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.723. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7 billion-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genuine Parts stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

