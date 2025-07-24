Gentex (GNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $591.94 million for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 255.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

