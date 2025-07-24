GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $706.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $580.00 to $706.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $544.00 price objective (up previously from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.50.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $623.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,091. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $634.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.54 and a 200-day moving average of $402.41.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

